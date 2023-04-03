Drivers returning to Singapore stuck in 7-hour jams at Malaysia customs before Qing Ming festival

Heading to Malaysia anytime soon? You might want to brace yourself for the journey back.

Motorists are facing longer waiting times to clear customs in recent days, as many are crossing the borders to pay respects to their ancestors in Malaysia for Qing Ming festival, which falls on Wednesday (April 5).

On social media, some of these travellers have shared footage of the heavy traffic on Malaysia roads leading to the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas over the weekend.

"When you see people standing outside their cars, it shows that the queue didn't move at all for a long time," a Facebook user wrote, sharing that they were stuck in a traffic jam for seven hours.

Another TikTok video showed numerous vehicles forming a long line along the Causeway as they made their way towards Singapore in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Those driving from Malaysia to Singapore spent the most time waiting to clear Customs at Johor Bahru over the weekend, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A 56-year-old woman told the Chinese daily that her family had travelled to Malaysia for Qing Ming festival on Saturday night, and drove back to Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

When she arrived at the toll booth near Second Link at 2pm, there was already a long line of vehicles there.

"I thought I could avoid the jam by going out earlier. But I still found myself stuck in traffic for nearly five hours," she said.

Chen immediately alerted her younger sister to the congested traffic, and advised her to stay in Johor Bahru for an extra night.

Another traveller told Shin Min that she was stuck in a jam on the Second Link for over three hours, while her relative endured a seven-hour wait to clear Malaysia customs along Causeway.

Heavy traffic expected until next Tuesday: ICA

This week also sees a long weekend with Good Friday falling on April 7.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers to expect heavy traffic through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas until April 11.

Those departing or entering Singapore by car or bus through the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

"Travellers may wish to postpone non-essential travel to avoid getting caught in the congestion," ICA added.

For a smoother journey, ICA recommends that motorists check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before making their way there.

They can do so through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio stations.

