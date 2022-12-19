Driving practice turned 'road trip': Woman ends up at Tuas Checkpoint after missing turn

Impromptu road trips with friends can be fun, but maybe not when you're unfamiliar with the roads.

While on a practice drive with her friend, one Singaporean woman almost drove her friend into Johor Bahru.

The kicker? Neither of them had their passports on hand.

Jennifer Heng documented her friend's amusing mishap in a TikTok video uploaded last Saturday (Dec 17), explaining that both of them somehow accidentally ended up on the road towards Tuas Checkpoint after missing an exit, with a traffic snarl in front.

Heng's friend, Dayna, had been driving on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), but missed the Tuas West Drive exit — leaving them with no choice but to join the long queue up north.

As they were in the queue, Dayna exclaimed in exasperation: "We got no passport, Tuas is over there but we need to U-turn!"

While stuck in the traffic jam, Heng texted some of her friends to inform them of her predicament. One of them jokingly called Heng's friend a "world traveller".

Thankfully, the pair eventually found a way out of the Tuas Checkpoint, thus cutting their 'road trip' short.

In the comments, netizens were pretty amused by the misadventure, with one remarking that he should bring his passport while learning to drive, "in case accidentally go Johor Bahru".

Another commented that they too sometimes face the same issue when driving in Woodlands.

Driving into Tampines Bus Interchange

Speaking of driving misadventures, TikToker Jessica Chan had one of her own last August when she mistakenly drove into Tampines Bus Interchange while dropping her friend off at the nearby MRT station.

Laughing at her own mistake, Chan, a probationary driver then, jokingly told her friend in broken Mandarin: "I am a public vehicle."

