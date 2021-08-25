'I'm a public vehicle': TikToker jests after accidentally driving into Tampines bus interchange

It looks like her 'broken' Mandarin isn't the only thing that Tiktoker Jessica Chan may be known for.

On Monday (Aug 22), the 25-year-old content creator posted a video of herself #RediscoveringSingapore by accidentally driving into a bus interchange while dropping her friend off at the nearby MRT station.

The video, originally filmed by her friend as an Instagram story, shows Chan driving in the bus interchange where multiple buses were parked. It is unclear when the incident happened.

The TikTok video has since garnered over 430,000 views and almost 600 comments, with many users identifying the location as Tampines bus interchange.

In the clip, she jokingly tells her friend — in her signature 'broken' Mandarin — "I am a gong gong qi che," which loosely translates to "I am a public vehicle".

Her friend then pointed out they were in "the only car here", and Chan sheepishly saying "I stress [sic]", and turning her face away from the camera.

Netizens were amused at the honest mistake and chimed in on the situation.

Other netizens also took the opportunity to poke fun at Chan's driving skills, as well as the erroneous placement of her probationary licence plate (P-plate) used by new drivers who have had their driving license for less than a year.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the P-plate has to be placed at top right portion of the front windscreen and the rear windscreen of one's vehicle.

Also, it seems like drivers unfamiliar with the roads around Tampines have encountered a similar fate.

In 2015, a forum user by the name of Count Bracula shared his experience of accidentally driving into Tampines Bus Interchange.

Considering that Chan has just recently just gotten her class 3 driver's license, perhaps she can now set her sights on becoming an actual bus driver? We'll have to wait and see.

