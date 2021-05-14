Drunk man arrested after trying to kick TransCom police officers at Boon Keng MRT station

It was just after 10am, but a man was intoxicated to the point where he confronted MRT staff and TransCom police officers.

The incident took place on May 8 at Boon Keng MRT station. A man, appearing to be drunk, entered the train station and caused a disturbance.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 10.14am. Upon arrival, officers saw a 62-year-old man slamming on the glass panel of the passenger service counter and shouting incoherently.

In a video of the incident, the man who had his face mask down was seen hitting the glass at the counter and yelling at the staff within.

Soon after, he was seen shouting and walking towards the TransCom police officers while gesturing angrily.

Despite their efforts to calm him, the man continued to act aggressively and at one point, allegedly tried to kick the officers.

He was subsequently arrested for causing annoyance in a public area when drunk under Section 14(2) of the Liquor Control Act and for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty under section 353 of the Penal Code.

There are no reported injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.

