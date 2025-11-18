singapore

Over 50 cartons and 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

More than 50 cartons and over 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were concealed in various parts of the car.
Lim Kewei
November 18, 2025

More than 50 cartons and over 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Nov 9).

ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 18) that a Malaysia-registered car entering Singapore, driven by a 24-year-old Malaysian man, was directed to undergo enhanced checks.

This led to the discovery of the duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were hidden in various compartments of the vehicle including its engine.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

On Nov 1, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint foiled a separate attempt to smuggle over 250 cartons and over 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A 38-year-old Malaysian man driving the Malaysia-registered car containing the concealed cigarettes was arrested.

Under the Customs Act and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, offenders convicted of evading duty or GST can be fined up to 40 times the amount evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

