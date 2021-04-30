E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (April 30) that all electric scooter and electric bicycle riders must take an online theory test from June 30 this year.

The theory tests include multiple choice questions with handbooks for both tests published online. It covers three modules for both rider groups, aiding them to be more familiar with safety dos and don'ts.

Information on these handbooks include basic information on such mobility devices, pre-journey and equipment checks, and rules of conduct for both devices.

In the Facebook post, LTA said they will share versions in different languages subsequently.

This announcement is in light of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's proposed mandatory test in September 2019, after a spate of accidents involving such mobility devices. This includes the death of a cyclist after a collision with a speeding e-scooter that did not meet regulations.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in March that by the middle of this year, mandatory tests will begin.

These tests are to ensure that all riders of motorised devices know the rules and codes of conduct, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget in Parliament.

These handbooks can be accessed in these respective links for e-bike and e-scooter riders.

