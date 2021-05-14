E-scooter mandatory test to start from $5

The Land Transport Authority has announced that the mandatory test for e-scooter and power-assisted bicycle riders will now cost $5 for all those that wish to take the test before the end of September.

In a Facebook post published on May 12, 2021, the statutory board stated that the test fee will be kept affordable to encourage take-up when it is launched end of next month.

The good news? That $5 will cover you over your second try should you fail the test the first time.

And the bad? Well, all subsequent tries after will set you back $10 each. Make sure you're familliar with all you need to know about safe riding on these devices with this handbook available for download from the LTA here and here.

ALSO READ: E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30: LTA

This article was first published in sgCarMart.