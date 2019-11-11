E-scooter rider charged over Bedok accident that killed cyclist

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider appeared in court on Monday (Nov 11) over his alleged involvement in a Bedok North accident that killed a cyclist in September.

Hung Kee Boon, 20, was charged with causing the death of logistics assistant packer Ong Bee Eng, 65, by performing a rash act.

He was also handed two charges under the Active Mobility Act.

Madam Ong is believed to be the first fatality from a collision with a personal mobility device (PMD) on a public path here.

She was cycling to her home in Chai Chee Street at around 10pm on Sept 21 after attending a wake when the accident occurred.

She was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Madam Ong suffered a serious brain injury, as well as fractures to her ribs and collar bone, and fell into a coma.

She died four days later.