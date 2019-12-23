E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids

Read also

The Government and three major food delivery companies have put up a $7 million grant for users like Mr Ariffin to trade in e-scooters for other devices.

He said the scheme is of little help to him. "The grant works as a reimbursement. But I don't have another $2,000 to buy another device right now."

Changing jobs is also not an option, Mr Ariffin said.

"This job gives flexibility in case I need to go home to help with the kids," he added.

About 7,000 food delivery riders use personal mobility devices (PMDs) here, and as of Dec 16, LTA has received over 3,000 applications for the grant and approved over 2,800 of them.

The application deadline is on Dec 31, but Grab delivery riders have until March 31 to complete their trade-ins.

Some delivery riders like Mr Patrick Soh, 48, say they will use their e-scooters until Dec 31 before switching, while others like Mr Khairul Mohamed, 28, plan to get out of the industry.

Those who use e-scooters to commute, like Mr Ilango Malai, 37, are also biting the bullet.

The safety coordinator, who has worked here since 2005, scoots from his Woodlands flat to his worksite. He plans to send his e-scooter home to India and get a bicycle instead.

He said: "Hopefully my family will get more use out of it."