80,000 eligible households in private housing to receive $1,200 in vouchers for senior-friendly fittings

More than 80,000 eligible households staying in private residential properties will each receive $1,200 in vouchers to subsidise 75 per cent of the cost of installing senior-friendly fittings from April 1.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced this during a visit to Braddell View condominium in Toa Payoh on Sunday (Feb 22), where residents held a Chinese New Year lunch celebration.

Speaking at the event, Chee said the extension of the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) Programme to seniors living in private residential properties — first announced in 2025 — can reduce the risk of falls and give seniors and their families greater peace of mind.

He added that the programme will start with seniors aged 80 and above, and those aged 60 to 64 who require assistance with at least one of the activities of daily living.

This will be followed by seniors aged 70 and above, and lastly, those aged 65 and above.

Activities of daily living is a healthcare term used to refer to the basic activities performed by a person on a daily basis, necessary independent living at home, or in the community. They include: dressing, eating, personal hygiene, simple exercise, transferring a patient safely and toileting.

How it works

Eligible households living in private properties will each receive $1,200 in vouchers to subsidise 75 per cent of the cost of installing selected senior-friendly fittings.

The seven fittings include single-step ramp, handrail, grab bars, home fire alarm device, bidet spray, slip-resistant treatment and shower seat.

Chee also said that the vouchers need not be used at one go.

This means that a senior who chooses to install $800 worth of grab bars will only need to pay $200 after the 75 per cent subsidy. The unused balance of the vouchers can be kept for future use, when other senior-friendly fittings are required.

All seniors aged 65 and above, or are between 60 and 64 years old but require assistance with the said activities, are eligible for Ease (Private).

The application windows are from:

April 1 — for seniors aged 80 and above, and those aged 60 to 64 who require assistance with at least one of the activities of daily living

July 1 — for seniors aged 70 and above, and

Oct 1 — for seniors aged 65 and above

Those who are eligible will also receive a mailer on the steps required to apply.

