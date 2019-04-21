Eat & drink at Jewel Changi airport: A guide to the most anticipated restaurants, bars and cafes

As if Changi Airport wasn't impressive enough, Jewel will no doubt leave a mark on Singaporeans and visitors alike.

Set to open its doors on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, the architectural marvel serves as a lifestyle centre connecting to Terminals 1, 2 and 3, and is home to the largest indoor waterfall ever built.

Dining options take up almost half of the units, making Jewel a true foodies' paradise.

Here are our top picks of restaurants, cafes, and bars that'll tempt you to make a trip out to the east end.

READ ALSO: Here's how you can spend 24 hours at Jewel Changi Airport

RESTAURANTS

SHANG SOCIAL (#01-219/220/221/222)

Photo: City Nomads

Shang Social is The Shangri-La Group's first venture into the stand-alone food and beverage business outside of their luxury hotels.

Showcasing three unique Chinese cuisines - Cantonese, Huaiyang, and Sichuan - the comprehensive menu features Bamboo Noodles with Dark Soya Sauce and Lard and Chicken Stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice, both of which are signature dishes of Michelin-starred chef Mok Kit Keung.

To quench your thirst, the Sparkling Tea will be an instant hit with its crisp lychee flavour.

Shang Social is located at #01-219/220/221/222, e. contactus@shangsocial.com. Opens daily from 9am to 11pm.

JW360° (#01-223/224/225)

Photo: City Nomads

Themed around the sakura season, JW 360° is a Japanese multi-concept food destination consisting of Restaurant Suju Masayuki, JW 360° Cafe, and specialty food store Nomono. Not only are cherry blossoms featured in the store's interior design, they almost make heavy appearances in the menu - you'll definitely want to snap photos of their 'Sakura' Raspberry Pie ($9) and 'Sakura' Pearl Drink ($9)! Each diner will receive an Ema, small wooden plaques for people to write their wishes and prayers. Thereafter, they'll be brought to Japan and burnt at a Shinto shrine for blessings.

JW 360° is located at #01-223/224/225, p. +65 6243 2466. Opens daily from 9am to 11pm.

YUN NANS (#02-217)

Photo: City Nomads

Yun Hai Yao (云海肴) is the largest Yunnan restaurant chain in the world, and Singapore will be home to its first store outside of China. The restaurant specialises in gao yuan liao li (highland cuisine) with their trademark dish being the Steamed Pot Chicken Soup. Utilising only a distinct breed of black feet chickens and brewed using a particular technique, the soup is chock full of flavour. Then there's also the Yunnan Rice Noodles in Prawn Broth with Black Truffle, their latest creation that's exclusively available in Singapore.

YUN NANS (云海肴) is located at #02-217, e. yunnansyunhaiyao@gmail.com. Opens daily from 1oam to 10pm.

BURGER & LOBSTER (#05-203)

Photo: City Nomads

The popular UK food chain will finally be opening Singapore's first outlet at Jewel. Well-known around the world for their use of wild and fresh Atlantic lobsters, locals will get to relish in their Original Lobster Roll prepped with Japanese mayo and lemon, without having to travel all the way to London. Indulge in their prime burgers as you take a seat at Canopy Park - Jewel's topmost floor, to bask in a thoroughly unforgettable Burger & Lobster experience.

Burger & Lobster is located at #05-203. Opens daily from 9am to 3am.

LOCALLY-GROWN

VIOLET OON SINGAPORE (#01-205/206)

Photo: City Nomads

Violet Oon is known for her expertise on Peranakan food, and on top of opening in iconic locations like ION Orchard and National Gallery, she's opening her largest restaurant at Jewel. With a mission to represent the nation's various cultural culinary treasures, look forward to local classics like Hainanese Chicken Rice ($21) and Roasted Sarawak Black Pepper Tiger Prawn Pasta ($26). Don't forget to try their Kueh Beng Kah ($13) too. Read our interview with Violet Oon here.

Violet Oon Singapore is located at #01-205/206, p. +65 9834 9935. Opens daily from 9am to 11pm.

RICH & GOOD CAKE SHOP (#01-232)

Photo: City Nomads

For those who are frequent customers of Rich & Good Cake Shop at Kampong Glam, it's no secret that their Swiss Rolls are highly popular, particularly in the kaya and durian flavours that are usually sold out before noon. The family-run establishment has expanded to Jewel, providing an opportunity for us fans to get our cravings fix without requiring to go to great lengths to attain Singapore's most famous sponge cake dessert.

Rich & Good Cake Shop is located at #01-232, p. +65 6294 3324. Opens daily from 9am to 110m, or till sold out.

PRIVE (#05-204)

Photo: City Nomads

Prive is perched at Jewel's Canopy Park, thus delivering panoramic views alongside delectable food and drinks. The surrounding greenery and natural lighting makes it the perfect spot to host your next meeting, social gathering, or event. The Seafood Laksa ($16) may be a traditional Singaporean cuisine, but the inclusion of Vietnamese mint helps to elevate the flavours to new heights.

Prive is located at #05-204, p. +65 6776 0777. Opens daily from 9am to 3am.

TIGER STREET LAB (#05-205)

Photo: City Nomads

Tiger Beer's first ever experiential concept store has a menu designed by one of our favourite zi char spots, Keng Eng Kee Seafood. Restaurant-goers will get to enjoy favourites such as the Stir-Fried Bee Hoon ($10) and Coffee Pork Ribs ($15). Complete your order with the Tiger Seasonal Brew ($10 for 330ml/$12 for 500ml), exclusively available at the Tiger Street Lab. There's even a customisation station where you can design your very own beer bottle labels!

Tiger Street Lab is located at #05-205, p. +65 6243 2047, e. tigerstreetlab@apb.com.sg. Opens daily from 9am to 3am.

DRINKING SPACES

TONITO LATIN AMERICAN KITCHEN (#02-248)

Photo: City Nomads

The newest concept by the OLA Kitchen Group, TONITO's menu - by co-owner and chef Daniel Chavez - is inspired by Latin American food from various South American regions. Feast on their Peruvian Pan con Pescado or Agentina Choripan accompanied by cocktails such as Peru's Chilcano ($15) and Mexico's national drink - the Paloma ($15), a tequila-based tipple with soda and lime juice.

TONITO Latin American Kitchen is located at #02-248, p. +65 6904 3975. Opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

THE WORLD IS FLAT X TANUKI RAW (#05-202)

Photo: City Nomads

Sharing a space, The World is Flat and Tanuki Raw by the same folks that brought us Standing Sushi Bar is the spot for anyone who favours quirky gastronomy and delicious drinks. A bountiful selection of boutique spirits, craft beer, and cocktails (try the gin-based Then and Now inspired by Hong Kong's mango pomelo dessert) is accompanied by new dishes such as the Wasabi Nanban Chicken Donburi, the vegetarian Impossible Black Curry Don, and Toban Chilli Fries.What's more, their shrimp cocktail is going for just $5 during Happy Hour!

gin, mango basil shrub, pomelo, and lime

The World is Flat x Tanuki Raw is located at #05-202, p. +65 6636 5949. Opens daily from 9am to 3am.

RUMOURS BAR & GRILL (#05-207)

Photo: City Nomads

Bottoms up to Bali's most fashionable bar as you carouse to a wide-range of cocktails in the light-hearted atmosphere of Rumours Bar & Grill. Their colourful menu includes everything from their specialities such as the Grilled Rib Eye Wagyu Steak ($38.8) and Lamb Shank Cacciatore ($28.8), to bar grubs such as Rumours Signature Hotdog ($10.8). Wash 'em down with classic cocktails like the Caipiroska ($15) and Gin & Tonics.

Rumours Bar & Grill is located at #05-207, p. +65 6463 5053. Opens daily from 9am to 3am.

QUICK 'N EASY

A&W (#B2-209)

Photo: City Nomads

Before this, the only way we could get our hands on this nostalgic American fast food was to cross the border to Johor Bahru. Their iconic Root Beer Float ($2.90), served in a chilled mug, lures both the young and old to join in the long queues without a hesitation. Its' comeback to the Singapore market not only brings back classic favourites like the Chicken/Beef Coney Dog ($5.20), but also newly-released items such as the Cream Cheese Chicken or Beef Burgers ($7.90) from Okinawa, Japan.

A&W is located at #B2-209. Opens 24 hours.

EMACK & BOLIO'S (#B2-234)

Photo: City Nomads

Hailing from Boston, Emack & Bolio's takes ice-cream to a whole new level. Besides sweet treats like smoothies and milkshakes, try their signature Marsh "Mellow" Cone, which combines Oreos, Rice Krispies and Froot Loops. Get ready to be gobsmacked by the myriad of flavours available, and with such outlandish names like Moose Tracks No Sugar Added and Myers Rum Raisin, it's hard to turn your back on them. Oh, did we mention that they do not use dyes or milk from genetically hormone-induced cows?

Emack & Bolio's is located at #B2-234. Opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

PINK FISH (#B1-261/262)

Photo: City Nomads

Calling all salmon lovers! Hailing from Norway, PINK FISH makes its international debut at Jewel. Chef Geir Skeie, winner of Bocuse d'Or World 2009, has designed a menu showcasing a diversity of cultures that's inspired by his travels. The Asian Burger ($9.90) pays homage to Vietnamese cuisine by its' filling of spicy soya and mango salsa, while the European Soup ($10.90 for 50g, $14.90 for 100g, $18.90 for 150g) is a Nordic tradition brimming with flavour of the Atlantic salmon.

PINK FISH is located at #B1-261/262, e. hello@salmoncompany.com. Opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

SHAKE SHACK (#02-256)

Photo: City Nomads

Like PINK FISH, this American fast casual restaurant chain is making their entry to Southeast Asia with an outlet at Jewel. Featuring signature items like the ShackBurger ($9.20 for single/$12.90 for double) and Crinkle Cut Fries ($4.50/$5.90 for Cheese Fries), Shack Shack is also offering the Singapore-exclusive Pandan Shake ($7.80), a decadent take on the classic American milkshake with vanilla frozen custard blended with pandan, coconut, and topped with Gula Melaka crumble.

Shake Shack is located at #02-256, e. share@shakeshack.com. Opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: #Joeyjios: Here's how you can spend 24 hours at Jewel Changi Airport