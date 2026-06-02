No helmet, riding above speed limit: E-bike user seen in MCE tunnel

The rules are clear — e-bikes and bicycles are not allowed on the expressways — but one user was seen blatantly disregarding traffic rules in an incident captured on camera on Sunday (May 31) morning.

A video taken by a car passenger and shared with Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows the e-biker user riding without a helmet along an underground stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

Based on the time he took to travel between fire service cabinets — placed at 50m intervals — the e-bike rider likely travelled at about 35kmh during the recording.

The maximum speed allowed for a registered power-assisted bicycle is 25kmh.

According to the person who provided the video to SG Road Vigilante, the incident took place at about 4am.

Several social media users urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to use its surveillance cameras in the tunnel to identify and penalise the errant e-biker.

Under enhanced regulations which kicked in on June 1, keeping a non UL-2272 e-scooter is an offence. Prior this, riding a non-UL2272 e-scooter is already an offence.

UL2272 is a fire safety standard that tests for fire and electrical hazards in batteries and chargers.

Those found keeping such scooters could face fines of up to $2,000 and/or three months' imprisonment.

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editor@asiaone.com