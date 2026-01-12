New rules for active mobility devices, tougher penalties for speed limiter offences under proposed changes to laws

Amendments to four laws have been proposed by the Government to improve active mobility device and vehicle safety, as well as enhance penalties to strengthen deterrence and improve path and road safety.

Among the proposed amendments introduced in Parliament on Monday (Jan 12) are increased penalties for speed limiter offences and new rules for active mobility devices (AMD) such as personal mobility aids (PMA) and mobility scooters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint statement that the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill will cover proposed amendments to the Active Mobility Act 2017, the Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Act 2020, the Road Traffic Act 1961 and related Acts, and the Land Transport Authority of Singapore Act 1995.

"The new legislative provisions are intended to empower the LTA to improve path, active mobility device and vehicle safety, as well as to transition to the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 system.

"The Bill will also allow us to implement enhance penalties to strengthen deterrence and improve vehicle and road safety," added the home affairs ministry and LTA.

Offence to keep non-compliant e-scooters

Members of the public have raised concerns on the misuse of mobility scooters by seemingly able-bodied individuals, as well as speeding and the use of overly large devices, which may compromise the safety of other path users, especially seniors and young children.

The concerns led to the Active Mobility Advisory Panel providing a set of recommendations to the Ministry of Transport in 2024, which have since been reviewed and accepted.

To operationalise these recommendations from mid-2026 onwards, amendments to the Active Mobility Act, Road Traffic Act, and Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Act were proposed by LTA.

Under the proposed changes, it will be an offence to keep non-UL2272 compliant e-scooters. Presently, it is only an offence to use such devices.

LTA said that the proposed change considered the "severe fire risks" posed by devices which do not meet the UL2272 fire safety standard.

Non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) have been in the spotlight with 187 AMD-related fires between 2021 and 2025.

In a written reply on Sept 22, 2025, to parliamentary questions from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that 98 of these fires happened during charging of the devices.

Three other active mobility provisions have also been proposed. They are: requiring individuals to be grated a valid certificate of medical need to drive or ride a mobility scooter on public paths; reducing the speed limit for PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh; and mandating the registration of mobility scooters.

As part of Singapore's transition to ERP 2.0, LTA has also proposed to mandate all Singapore-registered motor vehicles to be installed with an on-board unit (OBU) to travel on public roads in Singapore.

Unauthorised OBU services and their advertising will also be prohibited, if the proposed changes are passed by Parliament.

Harsher penalties for speed limiter offences

For several months, the Traffic Police have issued repeated advisories, including direct engagements with lorry owners, reminding them of the need to install speed limiters.

In a news release on Jan 9, the police said that of the 2,434 lorries subject to the first deadline for speed limiters, the owners of 141 lorries have not done so.

Among the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act and Road Vehicles (Special Powers) Act, owners and drivers will be held liable for operating lorries which have not been fitted with speed limiters by their designated deadlines.

The maximum fine will also be raised from $1,000 to $10,000.

Authorised agents who service or inspect speed limiters will also have a duty to report signs of tampering or non-compliance to the Traffic Police, if the proposed changes are passed by Parliament.

The Second Reading is expected in February 2026, when the proposed amendments will be debated.

