Some 900 non-compliant active mobility devices seized by LTA in 2025

It was not a happy end to 2025 for some 67 owners of non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) kept up the pressure against errant AMD users through operations in hotspots such as Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Sembawang.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 9), LTA said that 150 offences were detected during the operations, adding that 67 non-compliant devices were impounded.

In comparison, 91 such devices were seized in November 2025, while 246 offences were detected that same month.

The transport regulator also revealed that some 900 non-compliant devices were seized in total for the whole of 2025.

Since June 2021, the LTA has seized more than 3,500 non-compliant personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on public paths and roads, and during raids involving errant retailers.

"We will continue to take firm action against errant active mobility (device) users to ensure path safety," wrote LTA in its post on Friday.

Non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) have been in the spotlight with 187 AMD-related fires between 2021 and 2025.

In a written reply on Sept 22, 2025, to parliamentary questions from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that 98 of these fires happened during charging of the devices.

LTA requires motorised personal mobility devices to comply with UL2272 standards for fire safety, while power-assisted bicycles must meet EN15194 standards for public safety.

Examples of illegal modification that would render a device non-compliant includes replacing electrical parts like batteries and motor hubs with third-party or non-original components.

During an enforcement operation in Yishun in October last year, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng told the media that the Ministry of Transport is considering tougher enforcement against the keeping, use and the sale of non-compliant active mobility devices.

Under the Active Mobility Act, those found using non-compliant devices face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months' jail, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months.

