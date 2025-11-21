185 hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 6 E-Bridge pre-schools; authorities suspend caterer

A total of 185 people, including 173 students and 12 staff members, across six E-Bridge pre-schools developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food supplied by the same caterer.

Gastroenteritis is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning.

In a joint media statement by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Friday (Nov 21), they said they are investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis at the E-Bridge pre-schools in Bukit Panjang, Canberra, Montreal and Woodlands Drive; at Block 471B Yishun Street 42 and Block 504 Yishun Street 51.

Among those affected, one student was hospitalised but is now in a stable condition, while others have either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or since recovered without treatment.

The agencies said that all six pre-schools had their meals supplied by Middleton International School Pte Ltd — located at 2 Tampines Street 92.

"In view of the incident, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Middleton International School Ltd with effect from Nov 21 until further notice. The licensee is required to comply to measures during the suspension including cleaning and sanitising of the premises, equipment and utensils," the three agencies said.

Food handlers working at Middleton's premises will also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they are allowed to return to work as food handlers.

In addition, the appointed food hygiene officer working at the caterer must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before they are allowed to resume duties.

Meanwhile, ECDA has worked with the preschool operators to secure alternative meal arrangements so that there is no disruption in meal provisions for the students.

SFA also reminded food operators that food safety is a joint responsibility, emphasising that good food and personal hygiene practices must be observed at all times.

The agency added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environment Public Health Act.

"In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, we would also like to advise members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and to report to SFA," the agency added.

Members of the public may report food hygiene practices via SFA's online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

This is not the first instance that E-Bridge's pre-schools have been affected by gastroenteritis.

From Sept 18 to Oct 1, 44 people, including 34 pupils, across E-Bridge's pre-schools in Dawson and Sengkang Square, were also affected by gastroenteritis.

