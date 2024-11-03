'Either you die or I perish': Woman gets triggered by auntie's foldable bike on MRT train

A woman was caught on camera having a meltdown over a fellow MRT commuter's foldable bicycle.

The incident occurred on a train on the North-South Line on Oct 30, at around 10.25pm.

The train had just reached Yishun MRT station when the woman suddenly had an angry outburst over a foldable bicycle that was parked in a corner of the train cabin.

She started shouting and asking who the bicycle belonged to. A middle-aged auntie seated next to her male companion on the train responded.

A video recorded by Stomp shows the auntie saying in Mandarin: "Did you see me anyhow put? I placed it there properly."

The woman replied with a Chinese idiom that meant: "Do you want me to die or you perish?"

Interestingly, a man can then be seen riding a personal mobility device (PMD) on the train, but the woman had no reaction towards him.

Instead, she continued ranting at the auntie in a mix of English and Mandarin. She can be heard yelling: "You don't want to take care of your belongings, that's your business. That's your problem... Bomb the whole train how?"

The auntie did not respond throughout the incident, but is seen getting up from her seat and walking towards her bicycle.

"This is wrong of you, you know, woman. Let me inform you that. Security-wise is important," the woman added.

The woman alighted at Canberra MRT station, but was far from done with her tirade.

She entered a lift and shouted at a few male youths who tried to do the same. She chased them out and scolded them by saying that the elevator was for disabled people and they were not disabled.

Strangely, the woman did not appear to be physically disabled too.

