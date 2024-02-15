'What's your problem?' Commuters lock horns over priority seat in MRT train

Who deserves the seat — the elderly or the weary?

Two women were recently embroiled in an argument over the priority seats on an MRT train.

A video of their row was posted on Roads.sg on Thursday (Feb 15) morning, and has since racked up over 42,000 views.

In the two-minute clip, one of the women, dressed in a striped shirt, was seen yelling at another woman who was occupying the priority seat.

"What's your problem? I asked if you can give up your seat for old people," she said.

The other woman, dressed in black, retorted by asking her why she did not ask a kid to give up his seat.

She also told the angry woman: "I am after work, of course I am tired and I want to sit down [sic]."

Other passengers were seen looking around the carriage awkwardly as the altercation ensued.

Frustrated that the woman wasn't budging from her seat, the angry woman exclaimed: "You lose the face of Singapore, you know?"

She also threatened to call the police, and walked to the side of the train carriage to look for a phone number.

The woman alighted at the next stop.

Netizens divided

The video also sparked a discussion among netizens, who had differing views on who was right.

Some felt the woman had the right to sit down on the train, and should not be forced to give up her priority seat.

"Giving up seats is [out of] a person's goodwill," said one.

Others pointed out that the other woman in the video wasn't at fault as she was trying to help an elderly person get a seat on the train.

READ ALSO: Entitled or in need? Pregnant commuter's complaint about not being offered train seat sparks discussion

claudiatan@asiaone.com