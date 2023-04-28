Elderly Malaysian crosses Causeway at 2am to visit son in Changi Prison

To visit his son in Changi Prison, a Malaysian farmer from Johor Bahru rides his old scooter across the Causeway twice a month.

Cheong Kah Pin begins his trip from Taman Johor Jaya at around 2am, and travels almost 50km to Changi Prison to see his son for a mere 15 minutes.

The 67-year-old would reach a petrol station near the prison complex at around 3am. There, he will wait until 8am, the start of visiting hours, before heading inside.

This has been his routine for the past 10 years.

According to 8world, his son Chun Yin was arrested here for trafficking heroin in 2008. He was helping a friend to deliver some items in exchange for RM8,000 when he was caught.

He was initially sentenced to death in 2011, but his family begged for clemency from then-President S R Nathan. They were force to sell their three properties in Malaysia to finance their son’s legal fees.

Chun Yin was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

Speaking to 8world, Cheong, who is also a vegetable seller, explained that while the trip only takes about 30 minutes, he goes out at 2am because it is safer.

Considering his age and the condition of his 20-year-old bike, he rides slower compared with most motorists. Plus, travelling during the late hours helps him avoid the jam.

Support

Cheong’s story has elicited an outpouring of support from his hometown, with many touched by his dedication to his son amid the sad circumstances.

Some have offered to buy him a new motorcycle, while others have offered to arrange round trips for him to visit his son safely.

Cheong, though, has politely declined the gestures and gifts.

What he’s most grateful for is the spike in support for his vegetable business.

He told 8world that his produce – sold at a stall in Pasar Awam Taman Johor Jaya – was sold out for two consecutive days recently, earning him over RM200 (S$60) a day.

PHOTO: 8World

Since his story became news, Cheong said he’s been approached by many people, offering words of encouragement and kindness.

Once, a woman in her 40s, he said, approached and told him – in tears – to take care of himself.

Review

Chun Yin’s case is reportedly up for review in 2028. By then, he would have been incarcerated for 20 years, the required period before an inmate can be assessed and considered for remission.

A sliver of hope, perhaps, for a loving father.

