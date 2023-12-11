Elderly man accused of renting out 'junkyard' flat, turning corridor into kitchen

The elderly man who filled his Bukit Merah flat with clutter has been accused of turning the common corridor into a kitchen.

Last week, a Facebook post brought attention to the induction cooker, pots and pans placed outside the flat at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, saying that the man allowed his tenants to cook there.

When a Shin Min reporter visited on Dec 8, a tenant was preparing a meal at the makeshift kitchen.

The tenant, a 22-year-old student, said that there were a total of five people renting the flat.

According to him, the rent for each person is $350.

"I live in a room with two other friends. The other two people share a (room). The owner has his own room, but he rarely shows up," he said.

The student was aware of the living conditions before he moved in last month, adding that he found it acceptable.

He said that the tenants did not cook during the day, and only cooked instant noodles at night.

"In a few days' time, we will move the kitchen back into the flat. All these items belong to the owner. In fact, we rarely cook along the corridor," the tenant added.

In August, the man's neighbours complained about his hoarding habits which saw clutter spill out into the common corridor, raising concern over public safety.

At the time, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said: "The town council is aware of this case as the elderly gentleman staying in the unit has severe hoarding issues.

"We have been trying over the course of the past few months to reduce the clutter along the common corridor. We have done clearance twice this year but the resident will immediately fill up the area with new clutter.

"We are also working closely with the grassroots leaders and agencies to engage the elderly gentleman to see how we can help him."

