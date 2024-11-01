Elderly man found dead in Choa Chu Kang flat after failing to collect free meal

An 82-year-old man was found dead in his flat on Tuesday (Oct 29), after volunteers noticed he had not picked up his free meal.

The elderly man, surnamed Huang, lived alone in his unit at Block 234 Choa Chu Kang Central, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When Shin Min visited the flat, the deceased's family members were seen sorting out his belongings.

One of them, surnamed Chen, said: "My father-in-law usually goes downstairs to collect free meals every day.

"When he did not show up, the volunteers went to check on him and found him motionless in the kitchen."

Chen said Huang had four sons and a daughter, and a wife who suffered a stroke two years ago.

Estranged from his family, the elderly man lived alone after his wife and children moved out of the flat.

"My father-in-law was unemployed but was in good physical condition," said Chen.

"Even though he had the three highs (high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high cholesterol), we don't know why he suddenly died."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were altered to a case of unnatural death at 10.25am that day.

The man was found lying motionless in his unit and later pronounced dead.

According to preliminary investigation, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

chingshijie@asiaone.com