Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

Numerous house visits, endless feasting, and somewhat awkward chats with distant relatives — we go through the same routine each time Chinese New Year rolls about.

The celebration is probably fun for kids who get to stuff their faces with yummy snacks and fill their pockets with ang baos, but Chinese New Year for us grown-ups? Not so fun.

After spring-cleaning our houses, stocking up on sinfully delicious goodies, and sprucing ourselves up, it's safe to say that most of us are all tired out from all the preparations.

Ever wished you could be doing something else during the holidays? You're not the only one. We asked our colleagues: if you could do it differently, how would you celebrate Chinese New Year?

MORE ACTIVITIES, PLEASE

While most family and friends are happy to catch up with each other during house visits, perhaps the hosts can prepare some activities such as a round of mahjong for their guests.

"Have activities to fill the time instead of just waiting around all day." - JayJay

TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING

Chinese New Year is the time we indulge our taste buds, but what if you've got to eat the same dish all the time?

"I know having steamboats is a Chinese New Year thing and eating it once or twice is fine. But eating it for every meal for all three days of Chinese New Year is just too much. Please just stop. Let me order Macs instead." - Trini

REWORKING TRADITIONS

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Giving out ang baos is probably one of the most stressful things that we have to do every Chinese New Year. Why not overhaul the tradition?

"I will scrap the tradition of ang bao giving. Unnecessary stress of queuing up to get new notes, packing the ang baos and deciding how much to give. Just distribute chocolates instead ;P" - Candice

TODAY I DON'T FEEL LIKE DOING ANYTHING

After the mad rush to get work completed before the holidays, most of the AsiaOne team prefer to have some downtime, preferably with lots of rest, good food and some Netflix.

"Sleep and relax. Have some time for myself. Because celebrating CNY actually consumes energy." - Gary

"If I could, I would spend CNY just watching Netflix and binging on goodies and not get fat because calories don't count during a public holiday." - Joey

"Honestly, I really just want to get some sleep and not have to think about work. When you see that meme going around of being a 'permanently exhausted pigeon', that's not a joke. My mind is running 24/7 and I really need it to stop. I need to disconnect from work and people. I need to recharge. I need to be in my happy place. That's how I'm going to celebrate Chinese New Year." - Bryan

"Honestly, just stay home where I can eat as many CNY goodies as I want without feeling paiseh. I'm tired of engaging in awkward conversations with relatives whom I only see once a year and answering questions like, "So what are you doing now?" "Where are you working/what are you studying?" - Clara

WEEKEND GETAWAY

PHOTO: Pixabay

Others see the long weekend as a good opportunity for a short holiday, or a great time to visit relatives who are living in another country.

"Spend it in JB or Batam, eat, shop, nua (laze around)." - Kar Peng

“I’d like to go home and see my family (in Hong Kong). It's been a really long while.“ - Rainer

WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS

There's always someone working in the newsroom, even during the holidays. We're grateful for thoughtful colleagues who cover our shifts during CNY. Someone give them the Best Colleague award, please.

"I would not change a thing - I would continue working to cover the duties of my beloved colleagues who are celebrating CNY." - Ilyas