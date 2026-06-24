From July 1, self-imported electrical products must meet energy efficient requirements: NEA

Singapore is rolling out a new set of measures to ensure that electrical products imported for own use by households and businesses will meet energy efficient requirements from July 1 this year.

These measures will affect six regulated goods: air-conditioners, clothes dryers, household water heaters, refrigerators, televisions and three-phase induction motors.

Currently, these regulated goods imported for sale in Singapore must meet the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (MELS) and Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) requirements.

However, similar products imported by end users for their own use, including businesses and households, are not covered under existing rules.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (June 24) that it will introduce the MELS and MEPS registration requirements to such goods imported for own use, while tightening advertising rules.

Explaining the rationale, the agency said businesses and households who import regulated goods that are energy inefficient and do not comply with the MELS and MEPS could lock themselves into higher lifecycle energy costs and carbon footprints.

While the volume of such own use imports is small, the numbers could grow over time as online marketplaces have made it increasingly easier for consumers to directly import goods, which are often inefficient, the agency said.

It noted that some businesses have also been directly importing commercial storage refrigerators for their own use.

Requirements from July 1

From July 1, those who are importing regulated goods for their own use will have to register such goods on NEA's portal before importing them into Singapore, because it will help ensure that regulated goods that are imported for own use are energy efficient.

A certificate of registration will then be issued to those who have registered. Once issued, the certificate is valid for three years and is renewable.

There are no charges for registration and renewal, with applications to be processed within seven working days.

In addition to the registration requirement, advertisements of non-compliant goods, including those on online platforms, will not be allowed from July 1.

This regulation will ensure that non-compliant products are not offered to end users in Singapore, NEA said.

Visual advertisements must feature an energy label next to the product good or description.

The agency also encouraged businesses to tap on government schemes such as Enterprise Singapore's energy efficiency grant to support the adoption of pre-approved energy-efficient regulated goods.

Singaporean households can also make use of the climate vouchers to purchase energy-efficient regulated goods.

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editor@asiaone.com