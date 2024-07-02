'Engine warning light came on despite multiple repairs': Mercedes buyer sues used car dealer over $40k bill

It once broke down on an expressway.

A man bought a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLC300 from used car dealer Carro and ended up spending more than $40,000 on repairs within a year.

The Stomp contributor said that soon after the purchase, issues began to surface.

"The engine warning light came on despite multiple repairs," he recounted.

"Although these issues were addressed under warranty, the process was long and painful. I still had to pay for the car loan when it was under repair."

A few months after the engine overhaul, the car broke down on the expressway.

"The piston had protruded from the engine. Various third-party workshops advised that this was beyond repair and extremely rare for a relatively young car," said the Stomp contributor.

"A new engine replacement cost me $40,000. All these happen within a year after my purchase."

"It's infuriating that the renowned pre-owned car dealer who overhauled my car engine claimed my vehicle was out of warranty and refused to take any responsibility. Not only did they fail to fix the issue, but they also created more problems, rendering the car irreparable."

In response to a Stomp query, a Carro spokesperson said the Stomp contributor already had his case dismissed by the Small Claims Tribunal in April.

"We can confirm that the car was in good condition," said the spokesperson. "It underwent a thorough inspection by STA Inspection, an independent third party assessor, receiving an overall grade of A with no major issues detected."

"We have reached out to him, prior to his threat of contacting the media, to resolve this but to no avail."

"Out of goodwill, we also offered to purchase his car back at a reasonable market rate but was met with his refusal."

The Stomp contributor said: "If I sell this car to a subsequent buyer due to repair fatigue, this car dealer will again 'certify' it as a grade A car, passing the problem onto another unsuspecting buyer while pocketing the profit."

The Consumers Association of Singapore said in February that the motorcar industry accounted for the most complaints it received in 2023.

Of the 1,306 complaints received against the motorcar industry, 60 per cent were related to pre-owned cars. About 35 per cent of complaints against the motorcar industry were related to defective or non-conforming goods, a common issue involving pre-owned cars.

The Stomp contributor said: "I am wondering which government agency regulates these pre-owned car dealers, who 'certify' problematic cars and resell them into the market, offer unrealistic warranties when they lack the capability to repair and wash their hands of the situation when the car becomes irreparable.

"The Lemon Law in Singapore is very vague, and how can car buyers like us effectively fight against these big enterprises when these big companies have their well-equipped compliance teams?

"Car prices are skyrocketing, and despite paying our hard-earned money to these dealers, the quality of products and services we receive is subpar."

