Enraged after bus drifted near him, elderly cyclist boards vehicle and allegedly attacks driver

We would all like to protect our personal space, but this elderly man might have taken it a step too far.

A 64-year-old has been arrested after allegedly attacking a tour bus and its driver on Eu Tong Sen Street outside People's Park Complex on June 29, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday (July 3).

The man also allegedly attacked the bus driver according to a report by the Chinese daily.

Speaking to Shin Min on Sunday (July 2), a shopkeeper in the area who declined to be named shared: "An uncle wearing shorts was stopped by the police for questioning, and we discovered that the bus' exit and staircase were in a mess with things strewn everywhere.

"The windshield of the bus also had spider web-like cracks on it. If I'm remembering this correctly, the bus had just dropped of passengers."

Because he was dissatisfied with how close the bus was to him while he was cycling, the uncle confronted the 73-year-old bus driver.

Onlookers had not realised the severity of the incident until the police had arrived, the shop owner added.

A video of the aftermath of the incident had also gone viral on TikTok, although it only showed the man's arrest and an image of a cracked windshield.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force said that they received a call for assistance along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 5.30pm last Thursday (June 29).

The 64-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance, while a 73-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

