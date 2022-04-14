Entitled or hardworking? Lecturer at NTU class questions student's request for consultation... on a weekend night

Most educators appreciate it when a student reaches out to them with questions.

But not late at night on a weekend surely?

During an online class for Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students, lecturer Lee Yuet Lai highlighted this by posing this question and referring to a student who had requested for a consultation on a weekend night.

"Student who asks for consultation [during] wee hours at night on a weekend. Is it right or not?" she asked.

A 30-second video of this was posted on TikTok on Tuesday (April 12). The video and account have since been deleted.

David Lee, presumably the student Lee was alluding to, responded swiftly.

"No lah, I thought like you will love us cause you call us your kids mah, prof. Then you say you don't want to give us your weekend ah," he replied.

He took it a step further by jokingly saying that he doesn't quite know if he "can call her mummy already or not".

Some netizens, however, failed to see the humour in his reply, arguing that there should be clear boundaries set in such situations.

The student was criticised for his absurd request.

"Disrespectful as f***," a TikTok user wrote, along with a clown emoji to add what they thought of him.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Mizunuuu

Others argued that the lecturer deserves her own personal time.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Mizunuuu

Last November, the Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament that the workload of teachers has "more than doubled" to keep the school system going during the Covid-19 pandemic

To address this, school leaders have been providing guidance on avoiding parent-staff communication after school operating hours except for urgent matters to "minimise the blurring of lines between work and personal time".

He also outlined various short-term and long-term measures that the Ministry of Education plans to put in place, including systematic breaks for teachers to recharge themselves throughout the year.

So, the next time you think about asking for a request from your professor or teacher, have a look at the calendar first.

AsiaOne has reached out to NTU for more information.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing to do with marks': Singapore Poly lecturer gets real on school grades during online lesson

amierul@asiaone.com