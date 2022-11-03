'Even if there were police I'd still beat you': Delivery staff allegedly attacks hotel staff over order

Over at this hotel, guests are not permitted to have food delivery orders sent to their rooms nor have them dropped off at the reception desk.

But in doing her job to ensure that rule is adhered to, one hotel clerk was allegedly attacked.

This employee, who goes by the surname Wu, had removed a food order placed on the reception desk and subsequently left it on the ground outside the building located along Amber Road.

One of the delivery staff who delivered that order, a woman in her 60s, allegedly slapped her because of it, reported Shin Min Daily News.

On Monday (Oct 31), Wu, 26, said she found a cup of coffee and takeaway package at the front desk when she arrived at this co-living premises.

She told the Chinese daily that their rules clearly state that this is not allowed.

"The front desk is small and the food may spoil if it's left there, so we don't allow it," she explained. "There are many long-term residents here and they've been notified of this by email and letter before."

Worried that one of the residents in the neighbourhood may have keyed in the wrong address while ordering, she put the food items on the ground outside the hotel.

"It happened a few times last week, so I placed it at the door so that those residents could pick it up," she explained.

However, when she returned to the front desk, she realised that there was a handwritten note indicating the order's room number.

But when she went back to the hotel entrance to retrieve the food, a delivery man in his 60s got out of a nearby truck to confront her.

While Wu was trying to explain herself, two women also got out of the truck and one of them, who was in her 60s, allegedly yelled at this hotel employee before slapping her, much to her shock.

The distressed Wu threatened to call the police.

Undeterred, the brazen delivery staff challenged her: "Even if there were police I'd still beat you".

It is unknown why the delivery personnel were unhappy with Wu.

The trio left the premises shortly when Wu proceeded to contact the hotel manager and the police.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged, Shin Min reported.

Earlier in June, another woman was punched by a delivery rider following a heated confrontation where the latter almost rammed into her with his e-bike.

Startled, this woman, also a delivery rider, shouted "oi" at the man before resuming her delivery.

However, after completing her task, she found the man waiting for her below the block, where he confronted her for shouting at him earlier.

Before she could explain, he punched her on her left cheek and several times after.

melissateo@asiaone.com