Man caught on video cutting community cat's fur with scissors in Everton Park

A well-loved community cat in Everton Park was allegedly held down by a man who cut off patches of its fur with a pair of scissors.

Closed-circuit television footage of the incident, which purportedly went on for six minutes, was posted on Sunday (Feb 8) on Instagram by @timmytheblackcat_, a page dedicated to the black cat named Timmy.

In the video, a man dressed in a brown T-shirt and shorts is seen approaching Timmy wearing gloves and holding onto a pair scissors.

The man then grabs Timmy — who was sitting in its usual sleeping spot — and pins it down, before he snips the cat's fur.

The man continued to cut Timmy's fur despite the cat struggling to break free from his hold, the user captioned in the video.

Timmy later leapt out of the spot to flee but the man chased after the feline. After dusting off his scissors, the man was seen turning back to chase after Timmy again but it ran away to hide in the drain.

This is not the first time that Timmy has been harassed.

In May 2025, Everton Park residents confronted a man after he was caught on video spitting water into Timmy's sleeping area.

Timmy is reportedly well known in the community, with residents and shopkeepers taking turns to feed him, clean his sleeping area and take him to the vet when needed.

A cat bed is set up for him at the corner of the void deck, with a photo and sign displaying his name.

Some neighbours have even posted photos of Timmy online, with images showing him resting on benches, in baskets and even curled up inside a flower pot.

Netizens ask to 'bring him indoors immediately'

Netizens were baffled by the man's actions with many concerned for Timmy's safety and some offering suggestions to bring the feline indoors.

One user wrote: "Poor Timmy. He must have been so traumatised and I’m worried that this guy might strike again. Perhaps you can consider getting a pet tag with a camera! It might serve as a deterrence!"

"Bring him indoor immediately otherwise he no longer around anymore (sic)," wrote another.

Others alleged that the man might have special needs, although it did not excuse his behaviour.

"Special needs is not a free pass for crime. Waving it will only cause others to unfairly stigmatise the wider community," wrote one user.

Another user commented: "I think previously his sister spoke up. He may be special needs but does no one check his bag before he goes out? Last time pen knife. Now armed with scissors and even gloves? Does it take for someone to get hurt before they will step up?"

