Every Thaipusam, this Singaporean carries his 41-year-old brother 'like a kavadi'

For the past decade, Suresh Vanaz has been carrying his brother to temples during Thaipusam, which fell on Feb 11 this year.

The 46-year-old Singaporean is the sole caregiver of his brother, 41-year-old Gunaseelan, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three and is wheelchair-bound. Their mum succumbed to an illness in 2009 and their father died from a stroke.

On Thaipusam this year, Suresh carried Gunaseelan, who weighs almost 70kg, as the brothers followed the four-kilometre kavadi procession to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple at River Valley. There, Suresh prayed for his brother's health and happiness.

"I have been carrying my brother like a kavadi," said Suresh, who expressed that he has been caring for Gunaseelan for as long as he can remember.



Suresh has also been bringing Gunaseelan to Batu Caves in Selangor since 2022, as part of the former's act of devotion for Thaipusam.

The Hindu festival honours the deity Murugan and devotees carry the kavadi, a bow-like structure fitted to the body, as they walk in procession.

To reach Batu Caves, visitors must brave a steep climb of 272 steps. This physical challenge is doubled for Suresh, who has to carry his brother.

"More than challenging, it was pure," Suresh told AsiaOne in an interview.

Suresh shared that Gunaseelan was so happy and kept exclaiming when they reached the top of the caves.

"When I saw the happiness on my brother's face, the pain that I had was all gone," Suresh added.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sureshvanaz/video/7469984986729319698[/embed]

The brothers were unable to make the trip to Batu Caves this year due to logistical challenges.

However, Suresh shared with AsiaOne that the brothers plan to visit Batu Caves in April, which will coincide with Gunaseelan's birthday on April 8.

The brothers previously went on a 11-day trip to India and Suresh hopes to bring Gunaseelan to his dream destination of Phuket.

"The whole world is so beautiful and my brother is enjoying that," Suresh said.

"I'm happy that I'm able to do that as a brother, as a caregiver, as the only loved one my brother has," he added.

