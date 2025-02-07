'Everybody has a dream': Snaking lines at Hougang Singapore Pools outlet for $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw

"Everybody has a dream - to pursue our dreams, we must win," said Keith Yeo, one of the many Toto Hong Bao Draw hopefuls this year.

Yeo, 46, was queuing outside Tong Aik Huat, a popular Singapore Pools retailer in Hougang, when interviewed by AsiaOne on Friday (Feb 7) morning.

Back in 2024, one of the winning tickets was sold at that outlet, marking the fifth time that the outlet has produced a winning Group 1 ticket that year.

The large jackpot pool of $12 million attracted a crowd in Hougang, where the queue at Tong Aik Huat easily exceeded over a hundred people and stretched well into the HDB car park behind the outlet.

Yeo said that he tries his luck every year - this year, he's pooled together $500 with his friends in hopes of striking it big to fulfill his dreams.

For Yeo, an event director, he dreams of having someone else operate his business on his behalf, so that he can semi-retire.

He added: "We'll divide it and for most of my winnings, I'll invest it into my business... and maybe expand it."

'Buying ToTo is to change your life forever'

Alvin Chiao, 38, is also hedging his bets on winning this year and told AsiaOne that he intends to drop $924 on the Toto Hong Bao Draw - the same that he has done every year for the past 20 years.

If he wins, he intends to take part of his earnings to donate to charity, then go on a holiday.

"I will change my life," he said. "But I will stay humble."

When asked if he feels like he will win this year, he very confidently said he would, stating in Mandarin that the stars have aligned for him this year.

Chiao also shared that he buys every week, explaining: "It's not that I'm addicted to gambling - it's only when you buy that you have a chance [to win].

"Buying 4D is to change your life for the week, buying toto is to change your life forever," he joked. "The heavens will decide if I'm fated to be rich or poor in this life."

AsiaOne also saw long queues at Singapore Pool outlets at Ang Mo Kio Hub and the Delisa Agency in Rochor.

This year's Toto Hong Bao Draw will take place at 9.30pm on Friday at the Singapore Pools Building at Middle Road.

[[nid:714246]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com