4 lucky punters split $13m Toto jackpot, 1 ticket bought at popular Hougang outlet

Four lucky punters walked away with over $3.2 million each after the latest Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 14) night.

After three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners chosen, the prize money snowballed to a grand total just over $13 million.

The winning numbers for Thursday's draw were 12, 16, 29, 36, 39 and 40, with the additional number 37.

The Group 2 prize of around $1.5 million was split among 13 winners who each won $114,990.

'Huat' betting outlets

According to the Singapore Pools, three of the winning tickets were purchased from popular outlets known for being particularly lucky.

One of the tickets was sold at the famous Tong Aik Huat outlet located at Block 685 Hougang Street 61.

This is the fifth time that the outlet has produced a winning Group 1 ticket this year. Last month, a Group 1 winner who bought his ticket at the same outlet won $6.6 million.

NTUC FairPrice Nex is another particularly 'huat' outlet that yielded a winning ticket this time. Prior to Thursday's draw, the outlet produced two Toto winners this year.

The third winning ticket was a System 8 ticket purchased at NTUC FairPrice Jem, an outlet that has produced eight Group 2 winners this year.

The last winning ticket was purchased online through Singapore Pools' betting service.

