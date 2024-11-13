$10m up for grabs in next Toto draw after 3 draws with no winners

A grand prize of $10 million is up for grabs at the upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 14) at 9.30pm.

The Group 1 prize money has snowballed over the past three draws after no Group 1 winners were picked.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize started at $1.2 million on Nov 4 before snowballing to $2.9 million on Nov 7 and $6 million on Nov 11.

The last draw on Monday yielded three Group 2 winners who won $215,010 each.

Tomorrow's draw will be a cascade draw, meaning that the prize money will be split between the Group 2 winners in the event that no Group 1 winner is chosen.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

The last time a Group 1 prize snowballed above $10 million was during the October 21 draw where two lucky winners bagged over $6.6 million each.

