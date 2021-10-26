Everybody is kung fu fighting: Police investigating brawl outside Paya Lebar Square

A quiet Sunday (Oct 24) night at Paya Lebar Square turned rowdy after a group of men got themselves into a fight.

The brawl at the open space outside the shopping mall was filmed by passers-by and shared on social media over the next two days.

In a clip posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 26), the men were throwing punches and kicks at each other or giving chase to those who were running away from the fight.

Large group seen fighting outside Paya Lebar Square last night.

A man was kicked in the buttocks and knocked to the ground. He attempted to flee but his assailant would not let up. The attacker gave chase before flying into a kung fu kick, making contact with his target.

Meanwhile, passers-by were seen avoiding the men by standing along the staircase.

A longer 51-second video was posted on another Facebook page.

Tensions remained high as the video panned towards the men seemingly heading to Paya Lebar MRT station, with screams in the background.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said: "On Oct 24, at 8.15pm, the police were alerted to a fight at 60 Paya Lebar Road.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

