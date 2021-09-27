Next stop, police station? 2 men fight on MRT train, send passengers fleeing

It was a shocking brawl in a train that left terrified passengers getting up from their seats to flee the scene.

In a Facebook video uploaded on Saturday (Sept 25), the train was heading towards Yio Chu Kang station when a maskless man wearing a red t-shirt was seen hitting and spewing expletives at another man wearing grey, who retaliated by shoving him to the ground in front of other passengers.

It is unknown what had caused the fight.

Refusing to back down, the pair continued their tussle while commuters were seen walking away.

The fight then reached its climax when the man in red fell to the floor after the tussle, before the man in grey kicked him in the face – which left him lying on the floor.

In that post, the video has been viewed over 75,000 times on Facebook. Netizens were shocked and disgusted by violent behaviour from the two men.

Screengrab from Facebook/ Kuanyewism

When contacted, the police told AsiaOne: "The Police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.”

Under Covid-19 regulations, those found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their homes may face a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

ALSO READ: Man, 40, arrested after he was filmed assaulting fellow commuter on MRT

chingshijie@asiaone.com