Ex-CSM leads Nerf gun play at HDB block for family bonding

A family in Pasir Ris has drawn both admiration and criticism for turning foam dart gun practice into a unique family bonding activity.

Stomp contributor Jailani alerted Stomp to a video circulating on TikTok and Facebook, showing the family's technical training in the lift lobby of their HDB block.

While some have raised concerns, others have shown their support.

Critics questioned the potential disturbance to the family's neighbours, with one Facebook user commenting: "Wah, the next-door neighbour must be sianz... Every day hear gun shots."

Others deemed the practice 'inconsiderate,' arguing that it takes up too much space in the shared corridor.

However, many netizens expressed their approval, with one stating, "Let the man have fun and bond with his children."

Another said: This one is Encik Munir's team play. Ex-SAF regular. His kids are well-trained for NS or regular already."

The family's patriarch, former company sergeant major Mohamad Munir Rohani, 57, served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2006, reports Berita Harian.

In 2021, he began these training sessions with his five children, using foam dart guns as a way to strengthen family ties.

The catchphrase "A family that plays together, stays together" is often featured on Munir's TikTok page, where he goes by the name Hosan — a nickname from his military days, combining "ho" (Hokkien for "yes") with "san" (a shortened form of "sergeant").

Despite initial backlash, the family's activities caught the attention of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sharael Taha, who invited them to a community networking event in December 2022, praising their innovative approach to family bonding.

Since then, the family has gone on to organise various community events, including a festival at Downtown East in October 2023.

Their emphasis on teamwork and discipline has gained support from local schools.

In 2023, they collaborated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to offer team-building programmes for students.

These courses, which involve tactical drills and uniforms, focus on teaching co-operation, resilience, and mental strength.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.