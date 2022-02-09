Ex-government agency employee accused of molesting woman at workplace, sending her lewd texts

SINGAPORE - A man was working for a government agency that operates at the entry and exit points of Singapore's borders when he allegedly molested a woman on two separate occasions at his workplace.

The 36-year-old Singaporean now faces a harassment charge and two counts of molestation.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the alleged victim's identity.

Details about the agency have also been redacted from court documents.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Wednesday (Feb 9), the government agency said that the man left it on Feb 1 last year.

Its spokesman said that the agency "adopts a zero-tolerance approach" against any harassment and inappropriate behaviour carried out by its staff and takes allegations of wrongdoing seriously.

The spokesman added: "We are committed to maintaining professionalism and discipline in (the agency) and we will not hesitate to take firm action against any officer found to be involved in misconduct.

ALSO READ: 71-year-old private school general manager molested new hire, insisted on paying her phone bills

"We are unable to comment further on this case as it is before the courts."

According to court documents, the man allegedly sent the 21-year-old woman multiple lewd texts via messaging app WhatsApp between March and December 2020.

He is also accused of molesting her on two separate occasions on Dec 30 that year.

Court documents do not disclose how the pair are linked to each other and his case has been adjourned to Feb 21.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.