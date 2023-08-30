Exercise independent thinking, serve the ground, 'break from the past': Tan Kin Lian, Tharman and Ng Kok Song deliver second PCB speeches

Singapore will finally head to the polls on Friday (Sept 1) for the first contested presidential election in over a decade.

To mark the end of their series of walkabouts and interviews, three presidential candidates - Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian - went on air on Wednesday (Aug 30) evening to deliver the second round of their campaign messages.

The first presidential candidate broadcast was held last Thursday (Aug 24).

Here's a quick summary of their second campaign messages this evening.

Tan Kin Lian

Tan, 75, said that the President of Singapore must not be afraid to exercise independent thinking and stand alone for what is right.

He added that if elected, he would act independently of the government and do his best to convey the views of the people to the government and help the government find ways to make life better for Singaporeans.

"I am aware that the president does not have the executive authority on these matters. However, I believe it is possible to achieve these goals by using the soft influence and prestige of the president's office," said Tan.

With regards to his previous social media posts - where he occasionally made references to “pretty girls”, “pretty joggers” and “pretty slim girls” - he clarified that he had "never meant any disrespect" to the people he encountered.

"As an active and outgoing person, I like to share about my daily activities and observations of everyday life."

"To all those who have found any of what I have said or done in the past upsetting or inappropriate, I would like to sincerely apologise for it. I will be more mindful of what I say in the future," he said.

Tan ended off with saying that he hopes to work in collaboration with the government to achieve common goals for the benefit of Singapore.

"As President, I will champion the well-being of Singaporeans, and always put the people's needs above my own, to help make a better life for all of you."

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

In his speech, Tharman, 66, said that since his days as a student activist, his whole life purpose has been to serve Singapore and to help achieve a "fair and socially just society".

He shared that after being a technocrat for two decades, he chose to serve in politics as he wanted to serve actively on the ground and have a direct hand in "shaping policies for a fairer and more inclusive society".

"My motive throughout has never been politically partisan, as everyone familiar with me and the work I have done, both within and outside Government, has known."

Tharman added that he has played an active role in the shift in government policies to not only provide greater support for the disadvantaged but to improve the quality of jobs and pay for lower-income workers, as well as to improve retirement security for seniors.

"If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less. To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life."

He also said that if elected, he will be active in mobilising support for ground-up initiatives to uplift every group with a disadvantage, those facing challenges in mental well-being, and people who need a second or third chance.

Ng Kok Song

Ng, 75, emphasised the importance of having a non-partisan President, pointing out that Singapore's system has been "compromising the spirit of the Constitution".

"The intent of our Constitution is very clear — to have a non-partisan elected President so that the President is above the partisan politics of Parliament. Yet all our elected Presidents since 1993 were affiliated to or endorsed by the PAP," he noted.

Ng also said politics in Singapore today have become "highly contestable" and that the recent controversies discussed in Parliament imply that Singaporeans cannot take for granted the "exceptionally high standards of incorruptibility and integrity of good government".

This is in reference to Transport Minister S. Iswaran's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe, the affairs of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former People's Action Party's MP Cheng Li Hui, and former Workers' Party senior members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah.

So, in the face of such "increasing risks", Singapore cannot afford to have a President who may be "beholden" to political parties who "endorse their nominations and help get them elected", Ng maintained.

"We cannot afford to have a President who is manipulated by political parties to serve their political agenda," said Ng.

With Singaporeans heading to the polls on Friday, he urges them to "break from the past" and "take party politics out of the Elected Presidency".

