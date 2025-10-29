Exercise Wallaby 2025: 'Realistic' airdrop operations training helps ensure safety, says crew

ROCKHAMPTON, Australia — Being able to have realistic training for airdrop operations helps the crew on board the C-130 military transport aircraft get familiar with safety protocol.

Speaking to members of the media at Rockhampton Airport, Loadmaster First Seargent (1SG) M Magenthiran stated that the operations conducted during the overseas exercise allow the crew to practise processes they are not able to do in Singapore due to land and airspace constraints.

"In Exercise Wallaby, we get to drop multiple complex loads...(which) helps us to be comfortable (in real-life operations)," he said.

Exercise Wallaby is conducted annually at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, which spans a distance over five times the size of Singapore.

1SG Magenthiran also said that the "realistic training" he receives can be transferred into real life airdrop operations.

His duties involve working with officers from the 3rd Transport Battalion, who pack the load into a container delivery system and attach the parachute before rigging it to the aircraft.

The C-130 crew and Riggers from the 3rd Transport Battalion then conduct a joint inspection to ensure the load is in accordance with safety protocol.

Third Sergeant (NS) Ernest Yeo, a Rigger in the 3rd Transport Battalion, told media at Warriors Camp in Rockhampton: "Airdrop (operations) look simple from a distance but are actually the product of careful rigging, thorough checks and strong teamwork."

He added that such operations are becoming increasing relevant.

This message was echoed by Major Song Ong Keat who said that there are multiple moving parts to ensure the safe execution of such operations.

Safety begins at the planning stage of the mission, which considers both ground and air operations as well as those involved, he explained.

"We will ensure the temperature and environment are safe for our guys to operate in," MAJ Wong said, adding that the aircraft deconflicts its routes with other assets involved in the mission to ensure it is safe and successful.

He also stated that the realistic training they receive during Exercise Wallaby allows the crew to hone their skills — such as low-level flying and GPS jamming — in preparation for real-life operations.

All three men played a part in the recent humanitarian aid airdrop mission in Jordan, during which such skills were utilised.

Experiential flight on board C-130

AsiaOne was among the media given the opportunity to experience an airdrop training operation during Exercise Wallaby 2025.

A load of a size and weight similar to that airdropped during actual missions was loaded onto the C-130 in advance.

Before the aircraft took off, the crew conducted a series of thorough pre-flight checks which involved the aircraft itself as well as the load it was carrying.

They then took their seats and strapped themselves in, checking on one another to ensure each member was securely tethered before take off.

When the aircraft reached the area above the drop zone, its ramp opened up and the crew unhooked all restraints holding the load, leaving just one metal line to separate it from the seating area.

The cargo then rolled along the tracks on the aircraft before tilting and falling out of the plane. This was also when the parachute attached to the load was deployed through a static line.

The load landed safely at the drop zone shortly afterwards.

