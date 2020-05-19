Exhibitionist couple in Singapore share homemade videos to recruit subscribers to NSFW Telegram group

"Homemade" media featuring some Singaporeans' more unusual kinks have gone viral as of late, including a couple's less-than-private escapades.

The pair, with the husband in his 40s and the wife in her 20s, filmed videos of themselves engaging in acts such as exhibitionism and "multi-player parties", and uploaded the clips onto Twitter, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Not only that, but they also encouraged followers to join a private Telegram chat for exclusive content. Users would have to pay membership fees of $24.99 per month, of $69.99 every three months.

Their Twitter profile described their account as a "personal journey of sexual discovery and pleasures of the flesh", including things such as "exhibitionism, group fun and gang bangs". The page also emphasised that its content was "all authentic".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

A quick check by AsiaOne on Tuesday (May 19) revealed that the account is still active, but it has been made private.

Despite the account being created only in February, the Twitter page has uploaded over 400 videos and photos, garnering around 37,000 followers.

The videos feature the woman flashing herself in public places such as Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands. Some of the videos are also believed to be taken after circuit breaker measures were put in place.

In one of the videos taken outside Great World City, the woman, dressed in hot shorts and a tank top, would periodically pull down her top and expose her breast when no one was paying attention, the Chinese daily reported.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Several screengrabs shared by local DJ Jade Rasif showed the woman hiking her skirt up in other videos, flashing her genitals while members of the public walked by, unaware of what she had done.

PHOTOS: Instagram/DJJadeRasif

On top of that, it was reported that the couple would recruit people to join in on their orgies held in a private hotel after a couple of drinks. Rasif also alleged that the pair had taken part in such explicit activities in the park.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram via DJJadeRasif

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, lawyer Steven Lam said that such obscene behaviour violates the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act. Recording such acts also violates the Film Act.

Distributing, keeping or selling of undesirable publications is also illegal under the Undesirable Publications Act, he added. Should netizens share such videos, they will also be considered guilty.

