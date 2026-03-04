Expanded wetland habitat to open at Gardens by the Bay by 2028

Work on a bigger wetland habitat in Gardens by the Bay will begin in the first quarter of 2027, which will triple the number of mangroves and coastal plants there.

Wetlands by the Bay will be opened by end-2028 in tandem with the new Bay East Garden, as well as a bridge linking pedestrians and cyclists between Marina Centre and the upcoming Founders' Memorial.

Speaking in Parliament during his ministry's budget debate on Wednesday (March 4), Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said that the new 5 ha Wetlands by the Bay is an expansion on current Kingfisher Wetlands attraction.

Opened in 2021, the 1.5 ha attraction has more than 200 mangroves, including some critically endangered species.

Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said that the new amenities include a canopy boardwalk over the wetlands which connects Gardens by the Bay MRT station to attractions within Bay South Garden.

Glade Lawn, a new community green space, will host event and activities for visitors to unwind.

In a media factsheet, Gardens by the Bay said international art collective teamLab will open its flagship museum with a "multi-sensory pedal kayak experience".

"Blending installations with natural landscapes, the experience will take visitors on a journey through wetlands habitats," said Gardens by the Bay.

Its spokesperson told AsiaOne that the museum will be "purpose built" and not a pop-up.

