Expectation versus reality: Man says $50 meal from Korean eatery is 'outrageous'

What he received was not what he expected.

A man took to social media to complain about how his GrabFood delivery was starkly different from what was displayed on the mobile app.

In a Facebook post shared last Sunday (Oct 2), Benjamin Ng said that he paid around $50 for his 'outrageous' dinner from Goobne Chicken at Great World.

Besides having an issue with the price of the meal, he pointed out that the food portions from the Korean eatery left a lot to be desired.

He shared photos of his $19 kimchi fried rice that barely filled half of the takeaway container.

"It's worse than regular fried rice. Tasteless and just oil," Ng wrote.

A similar dish from other Korean eateries in Singapore costs diners between $6 and $20 on food delivery platforms.

Goobne Chicken's signature dish, — oven-roasted chicken with cheese — fared no better, Ng shared, adding that he had to "top up" $3.85 for the dish.

But it wasn't the case of a hungry delivery rider here – Grab clarified with Ng that the food portion delivered to him was correct.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Benjamin Ng

In the comments, several netizens agreed that Ng was "ripped off".

"Daylight robbery," one of them said, while another netizen, who had dined at the eatery, felt the food was good.

AsiaOne has contacted Ng for more information.

A quick check on Google reviews showed a mixed reception at Goobne Chicken.

While most of the good reviews came from those who had dined at the eatery, several customers who ordered food for takeaway were dismayed with the portions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google

To cut costs in times of rising inflation, some eateries in Singapore resorted to hiking prices and skimping on portion sizes and ingredients.

This led to netizens airing their unhappiness with the expensive food, AsiaOne reported in August.

These grouses include a piece of pork chop "the size of a [table]spoon" as well as economic noodles with "barely any ingredients".

chingshijie@asiaone.com