Expensive or not? Serangoon drinks stall owner charges 50 cents for water

Is charging 50 cents for a cup of water at the coffee shop expensive?

One drinks stall owner from a Kimly Coffeeshop outlet located along Serangoon Ave 3, thinks it's a fair price.

However, not everyone seems to agree.

On Monday (Dec 12), a man named Richard Goh took to Facebook to ask if such pricing was "expensive or not".

"Just plain water [costs] 50 cents," he lamented.

The drinks stall owner, surnamed Zhang, shared that he was forced to increase the price of a cup of water from 40 cents to 50 cents, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"Recently, prices have risen sharply and everyone knows that water and electricity bills have increased," the 60-year-old said, adding that he also has to factor in payment for services such as boiling water and washing of cups.

In another coffee shop at Blk 262 Serangoon Central Drive, a cup of water is going for 40 cents.

But, if given a choice, the drinks stall owner surnamed Li said she wouldn't sell water.

"Some people will bring tea leaves or instant cereal from home and buy hot water from us to prepare the drinks themselves," the 50-year-old told the Chinese daily.

She also pointed out that these customers would occupy the coffee shop's seats for "several hours".

"This leaves no free seats for other customers and in turn affects our business and income."

Li revealed that her stall rental and miscellaneous expenses add up to over $3,000 a month.

One customer surnamed Ke admitted to being one of those who would order a drink and sit at the coffee shop all day.

"I usually order a cup of coffee, followed by two cups of water," said the retiree.

Another woman, who declined to be named, said that she brings her own water to the coffee shop as she finds it costly to order cups of water.

Despite the rising cost of living, some customers still find the price hike to be too much to handle.

"Many of those who come to the coffee shop to rest and drink are elderly people. To them, 50 cents for a cup of water may be too expensive," a customer surnamed Chen told Shin Min.

Chen added that as far as he knows, most coffee shops in Serangoon charge between 20 and 40 cents for a cup of water.

In September, consumer prices in Singapore reached a 14-year high due to higher costs of food, services and other goods, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Core inflation also hit 5.3 per cent year on year, which marked its highest level since it touched 5.5 per cent in November 2008.

Inflation has been on the rise amid uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, higher global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions.

The rising cost of living in recent months has led diners in Singapore to voice concerns about high food prices and shrinking portions.

