'Experienced muffled hearing for months': Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with nose cancer

SINGAPORE — Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa has been diagnosed with nose cancer, and will be undergoing daily radiotherapy treatments for the next seven weeks.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 26), Liang, 59, said he has been experiencing muffled hearing in his left ear for months, which prompted a visit to a ear, nose and throat doctor.

Upon doing a nasal endoscopy and biopsy, as well as undergoing subsequent computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, it was discovered that he had early stage nose cancer.

"As there are expected side effects from the radiation, I may need to take time off from some community activities and duties in the next couple of months," he added.

Reassuring residents in his single-seat Bukit Panjang ward, Liang said MPs from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, namely Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Edward Chia, will cover for the duties that he is unable to attend.

"Our Bukit Panjang Grassroots team will also step up during my absence to continue serving our residents and to continue our community programmes and activities," he said.

"I will do my best during the treatment in the next two months. Look forward to joining back fully soon. Thank you."

