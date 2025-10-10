Explained: Why do police deploy multiple officers to respond to an incident?

Ever witnessed an arrest and wondered why multiple police officers are seen responding to what seems like a straightforward incident?

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) explained the reason in a light-hearted myth buster video on social media on Wednesday (Oct 8).

In a dramatic re-enactment, four officers are seen approaching a man believed to be drunk and causing public nuisance. He is also seen holding a screwdriver in his right hand.

Meanwhile, a fifth officer faces the man and issues instructions to him, while maintaining a distance between them.

Handling incidents with safety foremost in mind

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kelwin Tan, who has experience as an emergency response team leader at Bedok Police Division, explained that the most important factor is safety.

"Officers approach all incidents with the mission of ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

"Having more officers allows for us to better manage the different parties involved, and use minimum necessary force to arrest violent or aggressive suspects safely," said ASP Tan.

Ending off on a light-hearted note, ASP Tan sought the public's understanding not to judge or assume that when multiple officers are seen responding to a situation, it is because of a "supervillain".

"It is because we are committed to ensuring every situation is handled with safety for everyone involved," he said.

This is not the first time the police have used relatable formats on social media to create public awareness of crime trends or explain situations.

On Sept 14, police trendjacked a Mandopop hit by singer G.E.M on TikTok to create awareness of police impersonation scams.

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times as at Oct 10.

