Explosion heard in Ubi, building wall blown out

An explosion was heard outside the Audi Service Centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 on Tuesday morning (March 7).

Stomp contributors Z and Kai shared videos and photos of the aftermath of the explosion, which happened at around 9am.

"I was in my office on the first floor of Oxley BizHub which is facing the Audi Service Centre when it happened," said the Stomp contributor.

"It was extremely loud and shook the ground. I was getting ready for the day with the rest of my colleagues and it shocked us.

"We went outside to take a look and noticed that a large section of wall and glass was no longer there, and that the carpark outside our office was littered with glass shards and other debris.

"During those minutes, people from the Audi Service Centre were directing fire extinguishers at a piece of machinery inside the room where the explosion took place."

The Stomp contributor said he did not see a fire, adding: "But they seemed to have gone through a few extinguishers."

Stomp has contacted Audi AG and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more info.

ALSO READ: 10 people rescued from warehouse fire in Ubi

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.