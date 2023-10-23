Exposed: Telegram group circulates videos of people engaging in lewd acts around HDB estates

Although the authorities have quashed Telegram groups such as SG Nasi Lemak and Local SG Leaks, there appears to be another group circulating explicit content.

This group, which has nearly 9,000 members, has been sharing obscene photos and videos of young women, Shin Min Daily News reported on Oct 22.

These videos purportedly showed several individuals engaging in sexual activities at HDB estates across Singapore.

The administrator of the Telegram group said these videos were submitted by members.

After uploading the clips, the administrator would ask members to guess which HDB estates the sexual acts took place at.

According to Shin Min, there was also a video of a man having sex with a female intern in the office, with both parties unaware that they were being filmed.

The Telegram group also shared clips of women wearing school uniforms. It is unclear if the women in the videos are underaged.

In some instances, the group administrator also shared links to the social media profiles of women whose private videos have been leaked.

According to Shin Min, those who wish to join the Telegram channel will need to make a request. Upon approval, an individual can view the content shared in the private group.

The Telegram group administrator would also ask members for feedback on the type of videos they wanted to watch.

A lawyer who spoke with the Chinese evening daily said that this Telegram group could be breaking several laws.

The circulation of obscene materials is an offence under Section 292 of the Penal Code, and anyone who transmits any obscene materials via electronic means may be jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both.

According to Section 377BC of the Penal Code, it is illegal to distribute voyeuristic content. A person found guilty of distributing or possessing such content can be jailed for up to five years, caned, or both.

Under Section 376A(1)(a) of the Penal Code, a person convicted of sexual penetration of a minor below 16 years may be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, be fined, or both.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

SG Nasi Lemak administrator sentenced to one year mandatory treatment

In 2021, Leonard Teo Min Xuan, an administrator of the SG Nasi Lemak chat group was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order after he was diagnosed with major depressive disorder — which contributed to his offences.

Teo was sentenced alongside four others responsible for the 44,000-member Telegram group, which hosted obscene photos and videos of women.

Two of them — Justin Lee Han Shi, and a teen were placed on probation. The teenager could not be named as he was 17 at the time of the offence.

The third offender - Liong Tianwei, 39, who was also an administrator of the chat group - was sentenced to nine weeks' jail and a $26,000 fine in March 2021.

Teo pled guilty to transmitting obscene material via electronic means and possessing 427 obscene images.

Another charge of possessing 99 obscene videos was taken into consideration for sentencing.

