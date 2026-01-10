'He was supposed to walk me down the aisle': Woman appeals for eyewitnesses after father dies in AYE crash

The family of a man who died in a road accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) is appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward to assist police investigations.

On Dec 29, 2025, a 61-year-old man died in an accident involving two prime movers along the AYE towards Tuas, after Clementi Road, at about 5.45pm.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 2), the man's daughter, Reesha Kaur, said the days following the accident had been an "incredibly painful time" for the family, adding that one of the vehicles involved in the accident has yet to be traced.

She noted that the driver of the vehicle is believed to be in Malaysia, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Kaur described her father as a cautious and experienced rider who paid close attention to road safety and often shared those principles with her and her brother.

She added that he had been looking forward to her upcoming wedding and was actively helping with the preparations.

"He was supposed to walk me down the aisle," she said.

"My father was a loving and humorous man who brought a lot of joy to those around him."

The deceased, Piara Singh, was a semi-retired heavy transport operator and a father of two, his son, Roheed Raj Singh, told The Straits Times.

The 32-year-old added that his father was on his way home to Bukit Batok after picking up medicine from the National University Hospital when the fatal accident occurred.

Police investigations are ongoing. AsiaOne has reached out to Kaur for comment.

