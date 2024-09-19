F1 fan who got Charles Leclerc's autograph on chips bag now gets Yuki Tsunoda to sign Mamee noodle snack

At the 2023 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, a Formula One (F1) fan in Singapore who met Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc snagged his autograph on a rather unusual item — a pack of potato chips.

TikTok user Gawmtit shared in a viral video then that there was "nothing else" for Leclerc to sign on and dubbed their interaction as the "funniest thing that's ever happened to me".

Continuing the humorous 'practice' this year, the same fan got Japanese F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda to sign a packet of Mamee noodle snack at a promotional event held on Tuesday (Sept 17).

"Second funniest thing to happen to me," captioned Gawmtit in a TikTok posted the same day.

The 24-year-old Red Bull racer is seen smiling as he autographs the snack packet in the five-second-long clip, which has garnered over 23 thousand views and three thousand likes at the time of writing.

"Last year was potato chips, now its Mamee noodles," commented one netizen.

"Next time gotta make him sign SG's kaya jam [sic]," wrote Visit Singapore's TikTok page.

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will be held from Sept 20 to 22 at the iconic Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Aside from the action happening on the racetrack, there will also be performances by acts such as OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, BabyMonster and more.

Selected races will also be streamed live at five community hubs across the island, namely Our Tampines Hub, Heartbeat@Bedok, Keat Hong Community Club, Bishan Community Club and Woodlands Galaxy Community Club on Sept 21 and 22.

