'Most expensive chips': Screaming fan snags F1 driver Charles Leclerc's autograph on bag of Jack 'n Jill

When you want an autograph from your favourite celebrity but don't have anything for them to sign on, what would you do?

A fan shared her comical encounter on TikTok Thursday (Sept 14) after getting F1 driver Charles Leclerc to autograph her bag of potato chips.

In the clip posted by user Gawmtit, she can be heard screaming in excitement upon meeting Leclerc.

About her encounter with the 25-year-old Ferrari racer, she wrote : "Funniest thing that's ever happened to me."

Squeezing in the crowd to get an autograph, Gawmtit passed Leclerc her bag of Jack 'n Jill chips, which he appeared to sign without hesitation.

Gawmtit's TikTok video has gone viral, garnering 171,000 views, 28,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens who found her video humorous flooded Gawmtit's comments section, with many commenting that the bag of Jack 'n Jill with Leclerc's autograph is going to be "the most expensive chips".

Some even suggested that she should not open the bag of chips but have it framed instead.

In response to the comments, Gawmtit shared that she met Leclerc at around 9.30 pm at F1 Paddock exit and in wanting to get an autograph, she wrote: "I had nothing else to use."

Gawmtit added that she will be getting the Jack 'n Jill Leclerc autographed wrapper framed as suggested.

In a follow-up video posted on TikTok the very same day, Gawmtit jokingly wrote: "Potato chip auction starting at $1,000."

AsiaOne has reached out to Gawmtit for comment.

Golfer Lydia Ko autographs ultra-luxe Richard Mille watch

If you think a bag of chips is the weirdest thing to be autographed, how about a luxury watch?

Lydia Ko, currently the world's number one professional woman golfer, was given an ultra-expensive Richard Mille watch to autograph during her recent trip to Singapore.

In a TikTok video shared by user Chamhuii, Ko appeared awestruck by the encounter, after she was handed the luxury watch to sign by a young boy. "This is the most expensive thing I have ever signed," she said.

Chamhuii clarified in the comments that the luxury watch belongs to the boy's father, whom she said had willingly offered it to his child for the purpose.

