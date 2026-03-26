Facial recognition for motorcyclists to be rolled out at Singapore checkpoints starting March 31

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will gradually begin using facial images to clear motorcyclists at its land checkpoints from March 31 (Tuesday).

Starting at the Woodlands Checkpoint, facial recognition will serve as the primary biometric identifier replacing fingerprint scanning at 18 automated motorcycle lanes at the arrival zone.

This initiative will be progressively extended to all 70 automated arrival and departure motorcycle lanes at the checkpoint, before being rolled out to Tuas Checkpoint in the third quarter of 2026.

ICA began trialling the use of facial recognition at selected motorcycle lanes in January, involving more than 150,000 motorcyclists.

The facial recognition system is available to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore.

As part of the immigration clearance process, motorcyclists and pillion riders will first present the QR code generated via the MyICA mobile application or passport before proceeding to biometrics verification.

"The initiative is part of ICA's new clearance concept to provide a more seamless and secure immigration clearance for all travellers. This is especially useful on rainy days, as bad fingerprints are harder to detect," said Superintendent Eliane Chee, Senior Assistant Director of the Operations Development Branch at ICA.

First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore with a different passport from their previous trip will need to undergo manual immigration clearance first before they are able to use QR code and facial recognition for subsequent trips.

Travellers must continue to carry their passport as ICA may still require them to produce their passport for verification, said ICA.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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