FairPrice apologises and offers refund after customer finds mould on newly bought eggs

FairPrice has apologised following an incident where a customer found mould on a batch of newly purchased eggs.

Shopper Yves Bong shared that she found mould on eggs she bought from a FairPrice outlet in a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 21).

In the post, she expressed her shock after realising that half of the eggs she bought were covered in white mould.

"Doesn't NTUC FairPrice do quality checks now? How can there be mould on fresh eggs?" She wrote on her post, adding that she had only just purchased the eggs.

Photographs attached to the post show that only half of the eggs were afflicted with white spots of mould, while the remainder appeared relatively clear.

Speaking with 8world, Bong shared that she had bought the eggs for $3.65 for a carton of 10 from a FairPrice outlet in Toa Payoh, and that it was close to midnight when she made the transaction.

"I took the eggs home and set them aside. When I was about to take them out and refrigerate them, I realised that they were mouldy.

"Because the packaging was translucent, I had checked if any of the eggs were broken. What I didn't expect was that the eggs could get mouldy and you can't really tell by looking through the carton."

[[nid:637388]]

She had contacted FairPrice through Facebook and received an apology on the same day, along with a request that she bring the receipt and product for a refund or replacement at her convenience.

Additionally, she was told that the outlet's team had been tasked with double-checking the existing inventory.

FairPrice apologises

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, FairPrice Group shared that they take "food quality and safety issues seriously" and confirmed that they are in contact with the customer.

"We understand that this is an unpleasant experience and apologise for the inconvenience caused," the FairPrice Group spokesperson said.

"Customers can return or exchange products that are of unsatisfactory quality at the same store of purchase, with the receipt."

ALSO READ: 'Yucky fungus': Mother warns against buying hawthorn flakes after child allegedly discovers mould

khooyihang@asiaone.com